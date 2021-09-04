Sei Investments Co. Sells 66,333 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,333 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.61 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

