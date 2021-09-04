Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 593,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

