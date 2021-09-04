Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. 593,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

