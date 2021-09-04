Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.96, but opened at $76.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 2,795 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTC. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

