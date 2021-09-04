Sentinel (DVPN) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $124.71 million and approximately $137,020.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,045,756,534 coins and its circulating supply is 4,398,295,025 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

