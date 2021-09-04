Sentivate Market Capitalization Tops $56.19 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $56.19 million and $617,309.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00789862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

