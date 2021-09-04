Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).
SRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.
About Serco Group
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.