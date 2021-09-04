Sfmg LLC Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.37. 103,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,075. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

