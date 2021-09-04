Sfmg LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $463.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.35.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.