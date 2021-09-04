Sfmg LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,814,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,610. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.