Sfmg LLC Has $739,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.34. 1,493,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.