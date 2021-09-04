Sfmg LLC Invests $612,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 13,685,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,463,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

