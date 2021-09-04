Sfmg LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 330,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

