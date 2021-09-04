Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 2,735,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

