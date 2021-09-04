Sfmg LLC Sells 201 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,570,678. The company has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

