Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. 6,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,482. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.