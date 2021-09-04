Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Increases By 13.6%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 561,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $259,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $271,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

