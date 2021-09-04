Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Declines By 13.1%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CLBS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.