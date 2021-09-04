Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Declines By 13.1%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CLBS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

