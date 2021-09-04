Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Grows By 14.8%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CB opened at $183.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

