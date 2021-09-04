Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 13.5%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

