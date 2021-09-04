Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rises By 12.5%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $23.45 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

