Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Grows By 14.9%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 823,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 716,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.