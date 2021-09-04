Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Decreases By 14.3%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

INCPY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Inchcape has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.51.

INCPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

