Short Interest in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Grows By 13.7%

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 26,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.18 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $165.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

