Short Interest in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expands By 13.9%

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 148,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

MFIN stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a P/E ratio of 208.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

