Short Interest in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Decreases By 12.8%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NJR opened at $37.60 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

