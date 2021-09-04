Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Decreases By 14.4%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 127,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

QRHC opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

