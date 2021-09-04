Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Drops By 12.8%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of SLGL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
