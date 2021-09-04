Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Drops By 12.8%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

