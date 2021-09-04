Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Declines By 12.7%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

