Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.71. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 15,758 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

