Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

