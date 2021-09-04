Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $50.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBTX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 170,948 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 173,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

