Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after purchasing an additional 496,895 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

