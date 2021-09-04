Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Down 47.4% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $216,278.89 and $281.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001369 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,007,934 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

