SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $455.68 million and $15.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00173268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048018 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

