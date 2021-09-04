Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

