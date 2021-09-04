Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) Position Reduced by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFND. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000.

BATS:DFND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

