Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.45. Small Pharma shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 55,419 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$123.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

