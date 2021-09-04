SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $688,177.54 and $799.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

