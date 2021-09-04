Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $20.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.