Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.15. 1,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

