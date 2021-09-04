Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

