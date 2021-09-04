Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SFDPF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

