Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SFDPF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.
