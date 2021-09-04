Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 5,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 5,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $33,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

LOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

