Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $333,654.72 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 48,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $333,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
