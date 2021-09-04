Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $333,654.72 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 48,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $333,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

