Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LOV stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

In other Spark Networks news, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,207 shares of company stock worth $232,788 and sold 101,575 shares worth $531,225. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the second quarter worth $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

LOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

