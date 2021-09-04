SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM remained flat at $$49.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 258,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.