SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.35

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

