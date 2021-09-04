Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 785,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.23 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

