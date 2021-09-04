SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 192,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

